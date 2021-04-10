Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 667 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 667 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $613,939,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $9,899,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 59,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,088,000 after buying an additional 17,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 49,589.1% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 81,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,979,000 after buying an additional 81,822 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FRT shares. Compass Point downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.78.

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $105.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.86. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $64.11 and a 1 year high of $110.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.29.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 7.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 66.98%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

