150,039 Shares in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Bought by Harvest Volatility Management LLC

Harvest Volatility Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 150,039 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $19,909,000. Apple accounts for about 2.3% of Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Apple in the third quarter worth $46,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 300.0% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 302.4% in the third quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Apple by 112.2% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 681 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 6,279 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL opened at $133.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.80, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.36 and a 52 week high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen upped their price target on Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target (up from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.95.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

