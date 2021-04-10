Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 500 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,900 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in DexCom were worth $2,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 7,059 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,421 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DexCom alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DXCM shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DexCom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.25.

Shares of DXCM opened at $382.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $36.83 billion, a PE ratio of 158.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $270.11 and a 1-year high of $456.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $370.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $368.01.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.91. The firm had revenue of $568.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.41 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. As a group, research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 39,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.09, for a total value of $14,465,133.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.82, for a total transaction of $397,956.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,938,481.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,851 shares of company stock valued at $31,485,910 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.