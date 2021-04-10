Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $2.69 Million Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,750 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in American International Group were worth $2,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 98,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 6,332 shares during the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 115,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,381,000 after acquiring an additional 18,735 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 389,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,745,000 after acquiring an additional 16,507 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in American International Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,410,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,118,000 after buying an additional 177,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in American International Group during the third quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AIG. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American International Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of American International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.07.

American International Group stock opened at $46.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.14 and a 12-month high of $49.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

