Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Director Fund V. L.P. Omega Sells 11,449 Shares

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Director Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 11,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $695,412.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Morphic stock opened at $59.35 on Friday. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.09 and a fifty-two week high of $93.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.04 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.72.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.00 million. Research analysts expect that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

MORF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Morphic from $40.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Morphic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morphic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morphic by 327.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Morphic by 10.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morphic during the fourth quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Morphic during the fourth quarter worth $395,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.49% of the company’s stock.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4Ã7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and MORF-720 and MORF-627, which is in the preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.

