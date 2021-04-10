Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) EVP Marc M. Mayo Sells 27,409 Shares

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,111,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,889 shares in the company, valued at $8,683,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE FIS opened at $149.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $93.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -832.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $141.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.22. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.05 and a fifty-two week high of $156.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.81%.

Several research firms recently commented on FIS. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.04.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

