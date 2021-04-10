LafargeHolcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Receives “Buy” Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank restated their buy rating on shares of LafargeHolcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

HCMLY has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of LafargeHolcim from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HCMLY opened at $12.34 on Friday. LafargeHolcim has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $38.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.61.

LafargeHolcim Ltd operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

