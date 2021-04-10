eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Director Randall D. Miles Sells 30,000 Shares

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Director Randall D. Miles sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total value of $1,254,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Randall D. Miles also recently made the following trade(s):

Get eXp World alerts:

On Wednesday, March 17th, Randall D. Miles sold 30,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total value of $1,592,400.00.

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Randall D. Miles sold 30,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $1,743,000.00.

Shares of EXPI stock opened at $41.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.74 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.63 and a beta of 3.35.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). eXp World had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 32.54%. The company had revenue of $609.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.27 million. eXp World’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. DA Davidson raised their price target on eXp World from $26.50 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, William Blair downgraded eXp World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXPI. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in eXp World in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,790,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in eXp World in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in eXp World in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,253,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in eXp World by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 216,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,748,000 after buying an additional 60,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in eXp World in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 19.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, Puerto Rico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.