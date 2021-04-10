Insider Selling: Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Director Sells 7,700 Shares of Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.50, for a total transaction of $2,490,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 211,143 shares in the company, valued at $68,304,760.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Santiago Subotovsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 16th, Santiago Subotovsky sold 7,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.45, for a total transaction of $2,659,965.00.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $322.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $346.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $408.50. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.60 and a 1 year high of $588.84. The stock has a market cap of $94.77 billion, a PE ratio of 413.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The firm had revenue of $882.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 368.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ZM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $501.00 to $541.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $354.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $423.62.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter valued at $645,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter worth about $669,000. 37.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

