Jane Street Group LLC Acquires Shares of 23,754 Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 23,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PGF. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,536,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,726,000 after acquiring an additional 204,266 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 1,515.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,899,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,487,000 after buying an additional 1,781,828 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,239,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,803,000 after buying an additional 179,405 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,025,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,694,000 after buying an additional 255,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $19,639,000.

NYSEARCA:PGF opened at $19.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.71 and a 200-day moving average of $18.86. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $17.31 and a 52 week high of $19.33.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

