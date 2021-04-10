Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires Shares of 24,400 Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 24,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.09% of Apogee Enterprises as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Apogee Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Apogee Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APOG stock opened at $36.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $950.59 million, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.38 and a 200-day moving average of $32.02. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.82 and a fifty-two week high of $42.70.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $308.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.23 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 5.54%. Apogee Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.61%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on APOG. DA Davidson increased their price target on Apogee Enterprises from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Apogee Enterprises from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Apogee Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

