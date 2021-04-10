Analysts Anticipate Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) to Announce -$1.73 EPS

Posted by on Apr 10th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts expect Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) to report earnings of ($1.73) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.39) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.04). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($1.62) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($6.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.03) to ($5.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($3.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.94) to ($1.31). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.76) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $163.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.49 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 65.96% and a negative net margin of 222.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.47) EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on ALNY. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup downgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $154.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.42.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $138.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of -17.65 and a beta of 1.47. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $114.30 and a one year high of $178.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.91.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 3,125 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $503,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,945 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,145. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laurie Keating sold 14,941 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.20, for a total value of $2,393,548.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,234 shares in the company, valued at $357,886.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALNY. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 98.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.