Analysts Anticipate Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) to Announce -$1.73 EPS

Equities analysts expect Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) to report earnings of ($1.73) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.39) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.04). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($1.62) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($6.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.03) to ($5.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($3.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.94) to ($1.31). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.76) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $163.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.49 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 65.96% and a negative net margin of 222.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.47) EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on ALNY. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup downgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $154.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.42.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $138.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of -17.65 and a beta of 1.47. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $114.30 and a one year high of $178.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.91.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 3,125 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $503,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,945 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,145. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laurie Keating sold 14,941 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.20, for a total value of $2,393,548.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,234 shares in the company, valued at $357,886.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALNY. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 98.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

