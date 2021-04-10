Eaton Vance Management Sells 3,850 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Eaton Vance Management reduced its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,850 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.06% of AutoZone worth $15,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. 91.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on AZO. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,505.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,383.04.

Shares of AZO opened at $1,438.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,293.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,203.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $906.38 and a 1-year high of $1,446.24.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.84 by $2.09. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $12.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 11,250 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,250.02, for a total transaction of $14,062,725.00. Also, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 674 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,250.38, for a total transaction of $842,756.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,445,439.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,347 shares of company stock worth $35,962,493 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

