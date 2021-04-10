Eaton Vance Management Acquires 143 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $13,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 488.9% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $507.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $592.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $544.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $496.00. The stock has a market cap of $46.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $178.70 and a 1 year high of $634.46.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.56 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.01, for a total value of $1,530,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George J. Morrow sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $624.60, for a total transaction of $9,369,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,664,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,102 shares of company stock valued at $15,920,924 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

