Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Price Target Cut to $176.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $196.00 to $176.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $179.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TD Securities upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $179.83.

Shares of LBRDK opened at $148.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.47 and a beta of 1.04. Liberty Broadband has a twelve month low of $113.64 and a twelve month high of $165.23. The company has a quick ratio of 24.63, a current ratio of 24.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.31.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.38. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 1,375.63% and a return on equity of 2.12%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Broadband will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 2.3% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,189,000 after buying an additional 21,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at $696,000. 56.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

