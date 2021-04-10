Hecla Mining’s (HL) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their hold rating on shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) in a report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HL. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Hecla Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hecla Mining from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Hecla Mining currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.42.

Shares of Hecla Mining stock opened at $6.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.20, a P/E/G ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Hecla Mining has a 52-week low of $1.97 and a 52-week high of $8.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.68.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $188.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.44 million. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.009 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. This is a boost from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is -30.77%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Hecla Mining by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 790,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 6.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 65,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 5,325 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Hecla Mining by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 24,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 7,130 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

