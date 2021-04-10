The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) PT Raised to $66.00

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BX. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Blackstone Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.29.

NYSE:BX opened at $76.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.05 and its 200-day moving average is $63.42. The Blackstone Group has a 52-week low of $45.05 and a 52-week high of $76.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $52.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.87 and a beta of 1.33.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Blackstone Group will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.7175 per share. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.23%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $87,713,384.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,394,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,606,000. Arrow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,099,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 72,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after buying an additional 5,401 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

