Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys 37,129 Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) by 222.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,129 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.07% of Delek US worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Delek US in the fourth quarter worth about $176,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in Delek US by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 10,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Delek US in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delek US in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delek US in the fourth quarter worth about $315,000.

Get Delek US alerts:

Shares of NYSE DK opened at $21.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.34. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.92 and a 1 year high of $27.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($2.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.93). Delek US had a negative return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -4.17 EPS for the current year.

DK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Delek US from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Delek US from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. US Capital Advisors cut Delek US from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Delek US from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Delek US from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.85.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Read More: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK).

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.