Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Makes New $926,000 Investment in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 38,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BRBR. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in BellRing Brands by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in BellRing Brands by 260.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 6,212 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. 98.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

BellRing Brands stock opened at $23.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.93. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.28 and a 1 year high of $26.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $943.14 million, a P/E ratio of 39.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.85.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $282.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.54 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.13%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BRBR. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on BellRing Brands from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BellRing Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Consumer Edge raised shares of BellRing Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of BellRing Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of BellRing Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.23.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR).

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.