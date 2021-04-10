Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Makes New $962,000 Investment in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,900 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $962,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CATY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,248,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,070,000 after buying an additional 82,249 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $340,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $413,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 184.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 449,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,754,000 after buying an additional 291,512 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 317.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 81,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 62,271 shares in the last quarter. 67.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 11,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $449,302.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 74,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,798,354.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CATY stock opened at $41.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Cathay General Bancorp has a twelve month low of $20.59 and a twelve month high of $45.19.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $151.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.33 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 29.49% and a return on equity of 9.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.63%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CATY. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

