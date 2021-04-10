Morgan Stanley Acquires Shares of 1,078,083 Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,078,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,009,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.64% of Vontier at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VNT opened at $30.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.32. Vontier Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $815.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.90 million. As a group, analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vontier currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

