Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 306,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 44,840 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $16,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,478 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

AJRD stock opened at $47.74 on Friday. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $32.15 and a one year high of $53.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.84 and a 200-day moving average of $45.41.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 6.26%. Equities analysts forecast that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AJRD shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Truist cut shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.83.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD).

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.