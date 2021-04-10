Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases New Position in Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AFMD. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Affimed by 1,158.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 649,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 597,549 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Affimed by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,049,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,118,000 after purchasing an additional 296,252 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Affimed during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,187,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Affimed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $491,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Affimed by 221.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 147,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 101,372 shares during the last quarter. 52.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Affimed alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AFMD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Affimed from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Affimed from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Affimed in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Affimed currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

Shares of NASDAQ AFMD opened at $9.74 on Friday. Affimed has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $10.70. The company has a market cap of $860.30 million, a PE ratio of -16.51 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.57.

Affimed Company Profile

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which has completed Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Affimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.