Norges Bank Invests $128.53 Million in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,118,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,533,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in shares of FMC by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 389,266 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in FMC in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in FMC in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $405,880.00. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on FMC from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on FMC from $141.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on FMC from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on FMC from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.50.

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $111.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.99. The company has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $80.79 and a 12-month high of $123.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 10.64%. Sell-side analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.53%.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

