Imperial Metals (TSE:III) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.12

Shares of Imperial Metals Co. (TSE:III) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.12 and traded as high as C$4.50. Imperial Metals shares last traded at C$4.45, with a volume of 23,028 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$578.21 million and a PE ratio of -112.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.12.

Imperial Metals (TSE:III) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$36.92 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Imperial Metals Co. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Metals Corporation, a mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and production of base and precious metals in Canada. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns a 30% interest in the Red Chris mine; and 100% interest in the Mount Polley and Huckleberry copper mines in British Columbia.

