Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $112.05

Galliford Try Holdings PLC (LON:GFRD) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 112.05 ($1.46) and traded as high as GBX 135 ($1.76). Galliford Try shares last traded at GBX 129.70 ($1.69), with a volume of 227,212 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43. The stock has a market capitalization of £142.93 million and a PE ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 132.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 112.30.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share. This is a boost from Galliford Try’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th.

Galliford Try Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction business in the United Kingdom. The company's Building division works with private and public sector clients in health, education, and defense. Its Infrastructure division carries out civil engineering projects in the highways and environment sectors.

