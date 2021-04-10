Carrefour (EPA:CA) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.28

Carrefour SA (EPA:CA)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €14.28 ($16.80) and traded as high as €15.45 ($18.18). Carrefour shares last traded at €15.30 ($18.00), with a volume of 2,683,096 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CA shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €17.40 ($20.47) price target on Carrefour and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on Carrefour and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.90 ($17.53) price target on Carrefour and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on Carrefour and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €16.68 ($19.62).

The stock has a 50-day moving average of €14.80 and a 200 day moving average of €14.29.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

