VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $52.20

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $52.20 and traded as high as $59.56. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $59.56, with a volume of 1,364 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.27.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.071 per share. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSF. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $306,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 32,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 50.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,429,000 after acquiring an additional 45,505 shares in the last quarter.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSF)

The Cash Store Financial Services Inc under its Cash Store Financial, Instaloans and The Title Store banners, provides consumers with alternative financial products and services, serving everyday people for whom traditional banking may be inconvenient or unavailable. The Company acts as both a broker and lender of short term advances and offers a range of other products and services to help customers meet their day to day financial service needs.

