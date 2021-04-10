Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $19.80

Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.A)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$19.80 and traded as high as C$23.95. Transcontinental shares last traded at C$23.64, with a volume of 188,835 shares.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Transcontinental from C$19.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Transcontinental from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Cormark increased their price target on Transcontinental from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Transcontinental from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Transcontinental from C$19.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

Get Transcontinental alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$22.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$19.83.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.