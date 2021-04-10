Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,840 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 1.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 536,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,581,000 after buying an additional 7,213 shares during the period. Change Path LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the fourth quarter worth about $1,034,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 424.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 47,709 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 47,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 21,341 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares during the period.

HPS opened at $18.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.83. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 12 month low of $13.75 and a 12 month high of $18.54.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%.

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

