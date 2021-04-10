Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) had its target price decreased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $62.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CGC. Cormark lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a market perform rating to a reduce rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a hold rating to a sell rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Canopy Growth from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $22.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Canopy Growth has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.91.

CGC stock opened at $28.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.38. Canopy Growth has a 12 month low of $12.95 and a 12 month high of $56.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 2.44.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($2.22). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 312.84%. The business had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Canopy Growth will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 5,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

