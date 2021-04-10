Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Price Target Raised to $85.00

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

XEC has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. MKM Partners reissued a neutral rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $51.00) on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a neutral rating on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Shares of NYSE:XEC opened at $61.70 on Friday. Cimarex Energy has a one year low of $17.70 and a one year high of $69.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.98 and a 200-day moving average of $42.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of -3.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 104.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $434.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.73%.

In other Cimarex Energy news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $921,450.00. Also, CFO G Mark Burford sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $335,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,528 shares in the company, valued at $11,716,064.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,451 shares of company stock worth $1,683,447 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Cimarex Energy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cimarex Energy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Cimarex Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 187.3% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,930 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

