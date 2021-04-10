Square (NYSE:SQ) Given New $290.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $270.00 to $290.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SQ. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Square from $229.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday. They set a neutral rating on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $295.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Square in a report on Monday, December 21st. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Square from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Square from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Square has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $224.57.

SQ opened at $261.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $118.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 415.32, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. Square has a 52 week low of $56.12 and a 52 week high of $283.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.12.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Square will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 16,671 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.18, for a total value of $4,104,066.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,165,190.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 833 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total transaction of $200,294.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,555,550.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,272,260 shares of company stock worth $293,270,936 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in Square by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in Square by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Square by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Square by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in Square by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

