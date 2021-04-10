Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys Shares of 25,400 Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 25,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the 4th quarter valued at $3,926,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 116.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 12,120 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 149.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the 4th quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 8,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SWM opened at $48.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.84 and a 1-year high of $50.78.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $279.40 million for the quarter. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 8.58%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s payout ratio is 49.58%.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures and Engineered Papers. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures and sells resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films, and meltblown materials for filtration, transportation, construction and infrastructure, medical, and industrial end-markets.

