Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Invests $1.08 Million in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 24,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSFS. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 110.3% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 706,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,708,000 after purchasing an additional 370,504 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in WSFS Financial by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,011,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,381,000 after buying an additional 282,496 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in WSFS Financial by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,764,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,959,000 after buying an additional 252,047 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in WSFS Financial by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 249,851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,213,000 after buying an additional 134,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in WSFS Financial by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,032,306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,330,000 after buying an additional 127,037 shares in the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WSFS stock opened at $50.68 on Friday. WSFS Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $55.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.89.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $169.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.72 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 13.83%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WSFS Financial Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is 12.83%.

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Richard Wright sold 3,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $161,148.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,931,188. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Turner sold 40,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $2,110,471.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,412,811.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WSFS shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

