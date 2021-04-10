Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) PT Set at CHF 60 by Barclays

Barclays set a CHF 60 price objective on Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LHN. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 52 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 67 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 56 price objective on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 54 target price on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 57 price target on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of CHF 57.14.

Lafargeholcim has a 12 month low of CHF 50.40 and a 12 month high of CHF 60.

