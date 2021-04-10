3,642 Shares in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 13,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:FTEC opened at $112.90 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52 week low of $65.19 and a 52 week high of $113.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.11 and its 200-day moving average is $101.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.