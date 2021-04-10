Cetera Investment Advisers Makes New Investment in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,266 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,173 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 28,334 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,705 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,134 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

In related news, Director David B. Kilpatrick sold 4,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $331,973.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,319. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James raised shares of Cheniere Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.22.

Shares of LNG stock opened at $73.12 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $37.01 and a one year high of $77.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($1.42). Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.