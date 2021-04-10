Cetera Investment Advisers Makes New Investment in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 21,704 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FLEX. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Flex by 156.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,845,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,056,000 after buying an additional 4,791,187 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Flex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,702,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Flex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,438,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Flex by 953.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,256,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC lifted its position in Flex by 143.7% in the fourth quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 1,733,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,190 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Francois Barbier sold 128,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $2,152,479.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 121,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $2,026,728.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 273,868 shares of company stock valued at $4,652,107. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FLEX. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Flex from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on Flex from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Flex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.31.

FLEX opened at $18.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.64. Flex Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.36 and a 12-month high of $20.04.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 1.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

