Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires New Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 7,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

ADM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

ADM opened at $58.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.31 and its 200 day moving average is $51.99. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $33.01 and a 12-month high of $59.12.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $17.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.48 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.68%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer L. Weber bought 5,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.40 per share, for a total transaction of $297,548.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 69,301 shares in the company, valued at $4,047,178.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $2,421,589.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 215,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,916,152.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.