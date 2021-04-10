2006 Allstar Blocker L.P. Kkr Sells 7,794,640 Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Stock

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) major shareholder 2006 Allstar Blocker L.P. Kkr sold 7,794,640 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total value of $221,991,347.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

ASO stock opened at $30.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.95. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $33.74.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.31.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,276,705,000. Tiger Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth $36,278,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter valued at $23,114,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter valued at $21,904,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at $14,250,000.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells a range of sporting and outdoor recreation products, including sporting equipment, apparel, footwear, camping gear, patio furniture, outdoor cooking equipment, and hunting and fishing gears primarily under the Academy Sports + Outdoors, Magellan Outdoors, BCG, O'rageous, and Outdoor Gourmet brand names.

See Also: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.