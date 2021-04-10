2006 Allstar Blocker L.P. Kkr Sells 7,794,640 Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Stock

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) major shareholder 2006 Allstar Blocker L.P. Kkr sold 7,794,640 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total value of $221,991,347.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
ASO stock opened at $30.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.95. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $33.74.
Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,276,705,000. Tiger Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth $36,278,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter valued at $23,114,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter valued at $21,904,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at $14,250,000.
About Academy Sports and Outdoors
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells a range of sporting and outdoor recreation products, including sporting equipment, apparel, footwear, camping gear, patio furniture, outdoor cooking equipment, and hunting and fishing gears primarily under the Academy Sports + Outdoors, Magellan Outdoors, BCG, O'rageous, and Outdoor Gourmet brand names.
