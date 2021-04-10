Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Major Shareholder Richard P. Bentley Sells 122,552 Shares

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 122,552 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total transaction of $5,982,988.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,186,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,918,095.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ BSY opened at $48.99 on Friday. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $54.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.68.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $219.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.80 million. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp raised shares of Bentley Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bentley Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bentley Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 1,001.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,718,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,625,000 after buying an additional 1,562,717 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,372,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,610,000 after buying an additional 371,455 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 15,065.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,284,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,034,000 after buying an additional 1,276,016 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 581,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,561,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $11,776,000. 4.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bentley Systems

There is no company description available for Bentley Systems Inc

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.