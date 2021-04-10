The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.60.
Several analysts have commented on SO shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Southern from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of The Southern from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.
In other news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $348,199.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $148,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,890,560.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,049 shares of company stock valued at $802,200. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.
Shares of The Southern stock opened at $62.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The Southern has a 52 week low of $50.40 and a 52 week high of $64.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90.
The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Southern will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.32%.
About The Southern
The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.
