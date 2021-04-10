Ball (NYSE:BLL) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ball (NYSE:BLL) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $98.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Ball from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ball from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $99.93.

Ball stock opened at $89.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.07. Ball has a fifty-two week low of $59.79 and a fifty-two week high of $102.76. The company has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion, a PE ratio of 57.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Ball had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ball will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

In other Ball news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $713,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter valued at $272,441,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,915,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,414,778,000 after buying an additional 847,276 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter valued at $71,938,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,025,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,749,000 after buying an additional 560,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter valued at $39,134,000. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

