Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $172.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sun Communities, Inc. owns, operates & finances manufactured housing communities concentrated in the midwestern & southeastern US. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company which, together with its affiliates and predecessors, has been in the business of acquiring, operating & expanding manufactured housing communities since 1975. The Company owns & manages a portfolio of properties located in twelve states, including manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle communities, & properties containing both manufactured housing & recreational vehicle sites. “

SUI has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. They set a buy rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Sun Communities from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Sun Communities from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $159.00.

Shares of NYSE:SUI opened at $152.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53. Sun Communities has a 52 week low of $115.77 and a 52 week high of $157.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.97 and a 200 day moving average of $146.20.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.15. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 11.76%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sun Communities will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 67.48%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 5.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 98,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,784,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Communities in the first quarter valued at $159,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Sun Communities in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

