Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $64.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Nutrien Ltd. produces and sells fertilizers and related industrial and feed products. The company’s products primarily include standard and granular potash; diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate and phosphoric acid and ammonia, urea, nitric acid, ammonium nitrate and nitrogen solutions, as well as purified acids and phosphate feed products. Nutrien Ltd., formerly known as Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc., is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada. “

Get Nutrien alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Nutrien from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. TD Securities restated a buy rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Nutrien from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Atlantic Securities lowered Nutrien from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Nutrien from $45.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.70.

Shares of NYSE:NTR opened at $54.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Nutrien has a 1 year low of $29.70 and a 1 year high of $59.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.94. The firm has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 323.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Nutrien had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 82.95%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTR. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nutrien (NTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.