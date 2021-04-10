SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SEGRO plc is a real estate investment trust. The company is an owner, manager and developer of warehouses and light industrial property. It operates primarily in UK and Europe. SEGRO plc is headquatered in London, United Kingdom. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SEGXF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Monday, February 22nd. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.00.

SEGRO stock opened at $13.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.61. SEGRO has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $14.46.

SEGRO Company Profile

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

