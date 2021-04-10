UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 11,712 Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,471,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,712 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $60,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 297.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 738.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 1,280.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. National Bank Financial downgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Kirkland Lake Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.56.

Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock opened at $36.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.96. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 1-year low of $31.72 and a 1-year high of $57.69. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.72.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.02). Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 33.21%. The business had revenue of $691.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.95 million. Analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 27.37%.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake MIne. The company was founded on July 10, 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.