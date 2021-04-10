UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 556,055 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,829 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.39% of Leidos worth $58,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LDOS. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on LDOS. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Leidos from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus cut their price target on Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Leidos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.08.

LDOS stock opened at $100.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.15 and a 12-month high of $113.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.34.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 26.31%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.