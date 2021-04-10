Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 279 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,832,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $380,456,000 after acquiring an additional 249,817 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,769,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $367,347,000 after acquiring an additional 95,736 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,749,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,585,000 after acquiring an additional 385,812 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,272,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,081,000 after acquiring an additional 179,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 157.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,007,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,079,000 after acquiring an additional 616,223 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $216.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.67.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 1,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $221,193.75. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.99, for a total value of $1,131,006.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,326,565.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,039 shares of company stock worth $1,951,172 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

VRSK stock opened at $182.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.56, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $175.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.60. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.46 and a fifty-two week high of $210.66.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $713.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.04 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.48%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

